3-22-21 spring is in the air by bkp
81 / 365

3-22-21 spring is in the air

The Canada geese are on the wing heading north, and the buds are starting. It is warm and sunny and hopeful.
Three good things:
1. A four mile walk this morning
2. Started with a ski jacket and ended with a tank top.
3. There is hope.
22nd March 2021

Barbara Paquette

Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
