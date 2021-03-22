Sign up
3-22-21 spring is in the air
The Canada geese are on the wing heading north, and the buds are starting. It is warm and sunny and hopeful.
Three good things:
1. A four mile walk this morning
2. Started with a ski jacket and ended with a tank top.
3. There is hope.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Barbara Paquette
ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
81
photos
14
followers
9
following
Tags
spring
,
geese
