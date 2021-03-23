3-23-21 Erie Canal Lock 8

First bike ride of the year, only did five miles round trip to this lock on the Mohawk River. The lock itself (with the yellow framework in the foreground) has a 14 foot rise. The green framework supports a retractable dam that swings down to block the water to the right level when they are ready to open the canal for boating. The canal level is substantially lowered in the winter to reduce ice jams but it looks like they are starting to fill it already. I am too chicken to go through the locks in my kayak.

Three good things:

1. A bluebird day

2. The bike ride was enough to get the kinks out but hopefully not be sore tomorrow

3. Watson is limping today, but got a day of rest on my bed