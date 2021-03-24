Previous
3-24-21 topsy-turvy by bkp
83 / 365

3-24-21 topsy-turvy

My 58 year old neighbor passed away last week after a months-long struggle from Guillain-Barre complicated by COVID. The service was this morning. Her husband’s world is now topsy-turvy. We had all spent many companionable hours together having dinners, adventures, and relaxing on our patios, and it seemed fitting that it is cold and dreary today.
Three good things:
1. The singing of Amazing Grace
2. Being able to gather safely with masks and distancing to honor her memory
3. The community of faith that sees hope in dark times
Barbara Paquette

