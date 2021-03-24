3-24-21 topsy-turvy

My 58 year old neighbor passed away last week after a months-long struggle from Guillain-Barre complicated by COVID. The service was this morning. Her husband’s world is now topsy-turvy. We had all spent many companionable hours together having dinners, adventures, and relaxing on our patios, and it seemed fitting that it is cold and dreary today.

Three good things:

1. The singing of Amazing Grace

2. Being able to gather safely with masks and distancing to honor her memory

3. The community of faith that sees hope in dark times