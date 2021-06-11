Previous
Next
6-11-21 they lived! by bkp
162 / 365

6-11-21 they lived!

A friend gave me these ferns from her garden last year, and I planted them in the woods behind my fence and they thrived. Until they didn’t and I found them in a dry brown heap last summer. Was pleasantly surprised to see them under the wild mustard that grew over the spot. Fortunately the wild mustard is shallow rooted and easy to pull out. Three good things:
1. Putting a tarp under the shrubs makes cleanup so much easier when using the trimmer.
2. Five of the six Rose of Sharons slips I snipped at a neighbor’s took root and are now planted in my yard.
3. I still enjoy gardening, mostly
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Barbara Paquette

ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise