6-11-21 they lived!

A friend gave me these ferns from her garden last year, and I planted them in the woods behind my fence and they thrived. Until they didn’t and I found them in a dry brown heap last summer. Was pleasantly surprised to see them under the wild mustard that grew over the spot. Fortunately the wild mustard is shallow rooted and easy to pull out. Three good things:

1. Putting a tarp under the shrubs makes cleanup so much easier when using the trimmer.

2. Five of the six Rose of Sharons slips I snipped at a neighbor’s took root and are now planted in my yard.

3. I still enjoy gardening, mostly