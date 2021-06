6-12-21 toadily tiny

I have hundreds of these in my yard, as my neighbors’ pool is still covered and the skanky water on top is writhing with tadpoles. I feel like Godzilla when I walk in my yard, I try to avoid them but they are everywhere. Three good things:

1. I really like toads

2. Except when they pee on me

3. The peepers are done singing for the year