7-12-21 peekaboo

Chippy seems happy with my new tires! This was about the only dry spot as it has been raining steadily for days. Three good things:

1. Catching up on odds and ends

2. Cool enough to take Watson in the car on errands, he is learning that I will give him cookies if he stays in the way back when I leave the car, trying to keep the dog hairs and dirt in one spot

3. Planning a trip to Seattle and Portland OR in September since I can’t go to England