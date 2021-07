7-13-21 reminiscing

Sorting through the attic this week, I came across this newspaper with a picture of me with Mom…I remember my rug and that couch in our living room (I got it years later, reupholstered). Spent this whole rainy dreary day in the attic with so many memories to keep me company.

Three good things:

1. A well-ventilated attic so nothing is musty

2. Finding old letters and having the time to read them

3. Finding forgotten things