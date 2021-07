7-26-21 kayaking on Lake Luzerne, NY

It was so hazy today in the Adirondacks from the fires out west, and you could even smell the smoke. (Haze is enhanced by photo editing). Three good things:

1. A mile and a half paddling upstream in the inlet with swift current, and going uphill in a chute by a beaver dam

2. A quick ride back down without paddling

3. A good little bounce going back through the chute. We had been worried about coming down through until we realized we had gone backwards through it a few times trying to go up!