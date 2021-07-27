Sign up
208 / 365
7-27-21 peach pie
I used the recipe my mother always used. Yum.
Three good things:
1. My eldest nephew from Georgia came to visit and stay over
2. My younger daughter and her kids were able to come for dinner
3. So nice to catch up with family
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
Barbara Paquette
ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
27th July 2021 2:23pm
