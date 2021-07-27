Previous
Next
7-27-21 peach pie by bkp
208 / 365

7-27-21 peach pie

I used the recipe my mother always used. Yum.
Three good things:
1. My eldest nephew from Georgia came to visit and stay over
2. My younger daughter and her kids were able to come for dinner
3. So nice to catch up with family
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Barbara Paquette

ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise