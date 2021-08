8-7-21 in the lock

Went for a 5.7 mile paddle on the Mohawk today, with 219 other people, through two locks, from Schoharie Crossing to Port Jackson (Amsterdam, NY). A lunch was provided at the end, which we were happy to wolf down! This event was sponsored by the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, and it was a blast!

Three good things:

1. The storms clouds didn’t open up until our drive home

2. Nobody fell in

3. The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team had a quiet day!