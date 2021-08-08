Sign up
220 / 365
8-8-21 what hole?
I have three spots in my backyard that visiting dogs feel compelled to dig. Sunshine is no exception. Three good things:
1. She is adorably cute
2. The other dog did not help
3. Easily filled in
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
0
0
Barbara Paquette
ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
220
photos
15
followers
10
following
60% complete
Tags
labrador
