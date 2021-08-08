Previous
8-8-21 what hole? by bkp
220 / 365

8-8-21 what hole?

I have three spots in my backyard that visiting dogs feel compelled to dig. Sunshine is no exception. Three good things:
1. She is adorably cute
2. The other dog did not help
3. Easily filled in
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Barbara Paquette

@bkp
Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
