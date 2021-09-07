Sign up
250 / 365
9-7-21 Dunham Bay Marsh, Lake George
The second mile had a lot of lily pads and peat to paddle through, upstream, into the wind…but three good things:
1. A nice paddle back to the start
2. Good exercise
3. Spectacular views of the edge of the Adirondacks
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
0
0
Barbara Paquette
ace
@bkp
Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
250
photos
14
followers
11
following
68% complete
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
7th September 2021 11:06am
