9-7-21 Dunham Bay Marsh, Lake George by bkp
250 / 365

9-7-21 Dunham Bay Marsh, Lake George

The second mile had a lot of lily pads and peat to paddle through, upstream, into the wind…but three good things:
1. A nice paddle back to the start
2. Good exercise
3. Spectacular views of the edge of the Adirondacks
7th September 2021

Barbara Paquette

