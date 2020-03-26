Previous
CheckMate by blackmutts
CheckMate

A break from the flowers- “quarantine” activity. My six year old taught me the rules of chess, then stole the rule book from me when I almost stopped her from taking my king. Sportsmanship is not her strong suit
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
