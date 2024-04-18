Sign up
158 / 365
Smoke Stacks in Queens
On a gloomy day, From a distance, obscured by Roosevelt island
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
18th April 2024 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
river
,
city
Dorothy
ace
Interesting view.
April 19th, 2024
