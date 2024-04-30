Previous
Nugget by blackmutts
169 / 365

Nugget

My parents dog, named when he only weighed 35 lbs, but has now passed 60 lbs! (Even has been revealed to have some Saint Bernard in him!)
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
46% complete

