Previous
169 / 365
Nugget
My parents dog, named when he only weighed 35 lbs, but has now passed 60 lbs! (Even has been revealed to have some Saint Bernard in him!)
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
169
photos
3
followers
4
following
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
28th April 2024 10:16am
Tags
dog
,
pet
