App recommendation

Okay, so this is not a great photo at all, but it’s a screenshot from a very fun app I discovered- Seek by iNaturalist. It’s free and fun for these times when you can’t do much with people but can still get out in nature. Much like Pokémon go, but for nature, you can use the camera to identify species of plants & animals... I don’t think their scanning system always gets it right, but in this- I think they figured it out:-)