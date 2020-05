Pandemic Playdate

My kids have accepted that they need to wear a mask if they want to go into any stores with us, it turns out they were also willing to keep their masks (or the homemade visor I put together) on so they could play with a friend at the park. It was the first time they’ve seen their best friend in almost three months! (And we made a play date pact, so she’s the only kid they get to see for however much longer this goes on, too!)