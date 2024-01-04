Previous
May the composting begin… by blackmutts
53 / 365

May the composting begin…

The city will collect the trees for wood-chipping/composting on a certain date so until then, the trees begin to pile up on the sidewalk, waiting for their next stage…
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise