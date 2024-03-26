Sign up
135 / 365
Two Boots Pizza
With stage lighting- which sometimes decides to make the outer circle dark and sometimes doesn’t? This why we aren’t really supposed to rely on our phones for our fancy cameras!
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
136
photos
3
followers
3
following
37% complete
View this month »
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
Views
0
365
iPhone 15 Pro
26th March 2024 7:27pm
pizza
,
mosaic
,
boot
