Previous
Artichoke Leaves by blackmutts
140 / 365

Artichoke Leaves

Happy Easter! Our family has a tradition of eating artichokes on Easter, and somehow this has evolved into a competition of who can arrange the finished leaves most artistically. This was this year’s winner!
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise