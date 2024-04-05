Previous
Calm skies by blackmutts
Calm skies

Obviously, this is one of my favorite walks so apologies for posting so many views of the same place!- I had stopped to catch the clouds around when the earthquake came & shook all the buildings, but I couldn’t feel a thing down there!
