We’re a Mess! by blackmutts
We’re a Mess!

I should have read the description but I assume that was the overall message of this piece, also at the Rubin!
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Dorothy ace
I’m not sure what to say!
April 16th, 2024  
