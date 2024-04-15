Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
155 / 365
We’re a Mess!
I should have read the description but I assume that was the overall message of this piece, also at the Rubin!
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
155
photos
3
followers
3
following
42% complete
View this month »
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
14th April 2024 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feet
,
hands
,
museum
,
art
,
buddhist
,
reincarnation
,
rubin
Dorothy
ace
I’m not sure what to say!
April 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close