Previous
Ganesha and his modern mouse by blackmutts
156 / 365

Ganesha and his modern mouse

One last one from the Rubin Museum (until next month- it’s my favorite museum, and it’s closing in October to switch to a “worldwide” museum that will include traveling exhibits and more of an online presence? I only know I will miss the actual building itself that’s been here longer than I have been in New York, so we’re trying to go more often before it closes)

I don’t know much about why Ganesha has this mouse, more than the very cute picture book Ganesha’s Sweet Tooth I used to read when the kids were young, but this is a cute modern twist with the airbuds included!
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise