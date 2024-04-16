Ganesha and his modern mouse

One last one from the Rubin Museum (until next month- it’s my favorite museum, and it’s closing in October to switch to a “worldwide” museum that will include traveling exhibits and more of an online presence? I only know I will miss the actual building itself that’s been here longer than I have been in New York, so we’re trying to go more often before it closes)



I don’t know much about why Ganesha has this mouse, more than the very cute picture book Ganesha’s Sweet Tooth I used to read when the kids were young, but this is a cute modern twist with the airbuds included!