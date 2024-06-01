Previous
Mystery Berries! by blackmutts
Mystery Berries!

I only realized these were growing in the public garden because they began splattering the ground underneath. No idea what they are, though they look tasty.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
