201 / 365
Mystery Berries!
I only realized these were growing in the public garden because they began splattering the ground underneath. No idea what they are, though they look tasty.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
202
photos
3
followers
5
following
55% complete
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
30th May 2024 11:47am
Privacy
Public
Tags
berry
,
berries
