219 / 365
View from The Edge
We visited the “The Edge” at Hudson Yards to celebrate friends birthday… beautiful views but be sure to feed any hungry tweens in your group before you pay to go up and try to enjoy any scenery:-)
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
0
0
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
220
photos
3
followers
5
following
60% complete
View this month »
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
19th June 2024 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
cityscape
,
“new
,
“the
,
edge”
,
city”
,
“observation
,
deck”
