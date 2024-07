Abandoned Smallpox Hospital, Roosevelt Island

In Batman’s Gotham City, all the jails and asylums were on one small island next to the city… I like to think that was inspired by Roosevelt Island, which did used to be a tiny island of jails and hospitals next to Manhattan, until people put first affordable housing and, more recently, a very fancy Cornell Tech campus there. But they’ve preserved the remains of one of the early hospitals, and it’s one of my favorite sights on the island.