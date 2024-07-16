Sign up
246 / 365
East 65th Street Tranverse
One of the highways that cuts through Central Park.
My dog likes to stop in this spot on walks to snack on some particular type of leaves that grow here.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
0
0
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
246
photos
3
followers
5
following
67% complete
View this month »
Tags
york
,
trees
,
park
,
highway
,
“new
,
park”
,
“central
,
city”
