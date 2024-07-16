Previous
East 65th Street Tranverse by blackmutts
246 / 365

East 65th Street Tranverse

One of the highways that cuts through Central Park.

My dog likes to stop in this spot on walks to snack on some particular type of leaves that grow here.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise