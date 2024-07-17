Previous
Next
Mural behind Lincoln Center by blackmutts
247 / 365

Mural behind Lincoln Center

This mural commemorates the neighborhood (San Juan Hill) that was torn down to build Lincoln Center where it stands today. Speilberg’s remake of West Side story was set during that struggle!
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise