261 / 365
An “Eye Catching” Display!
Not advertising for a very artsy eye doctors, alas! It appeared to be for an exhibit at an Italian cultural center of sorts on the Upper East Side.
31st July 2024
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
261
photos
71% complete
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
31st July 2024 2:45pm
eyes
art
