Previous
Comparison between an iPhone and Photoshop Panoramas by blackmutts
302 / 365

Comparison between an iPhone and Photoshop Panoramas

Over vacation, I tooka few different shots so I could compare what the photomerge in photoshop would produce versus just using the iphone camera! Here is one experiment, just for curiosity's sake!
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise