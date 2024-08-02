Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
263 / 365
Four Freedoms Park
On Roosevelt Island, of course- that’s FDR’s face posed in the distant corner where the trees meet!
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
263
photos
3
followers
5
following
72% complete
View this month »
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd August 2024 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
trees
,
park
,
triangle
,
fdr
,
island”
,
“roosevelt
,
“four
,
freedoms”
Corinne C
ace
Spectacular perspective
August 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close