Previous
Four Freedoms Park by blackmutts
263 / 365

Four Freedoms Park

On Roosevelt Island, of course- that’s FDR’s face posed in the distant corner where the trees meet!
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Spectacular perspective
August 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise