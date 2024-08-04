Previous
Plant Textures by blackmutts
265 / 365

Plant Textures

I told my kid to give me “an assignment” to practice in photo shop. It’s to make a dragon “made out of plants” so I have been taking some pictures of interesting plant textures hopefully to use for this!
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
72% complete

Photo Details

