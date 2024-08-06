Sign up
267 / 365
“Wild” Turkey
Another inhabitant of Roosevelt Island- a fun sight to see when you spend most days in Manhattan
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
0
0
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
268
photos
3
followers
5
following
73% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
6th August 2024 9:20am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
turkey
