270 / 365
Sabrina
A statue up on the north end of Roosevelt Island, has been here longer than most of the newer scenes I have been taking pictures of recently
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
1
1
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Tags
tree
,
statue
Wendy
ace
Very interesting. I like her. Next time do a selfie having a conversation with her. I wonder if a glass of wine would fit in her hand? Nice shot. fav
August 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
