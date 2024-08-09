Previous
Next
Sabrina by blackmutts
270 / 365

Sabrina

A statue up on the north end of Roosevelt Island, has been here longer than most of the newer scenes I have been taking pictures of recently
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Very interesting. I like her. Next time do a selfie having a conversation with her. I wonder if a glass of wine would fit in her hand? Nice shot. fav
August 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise