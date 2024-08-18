Previous
279 / 365

The Hill

Roosevelt Island was somewhat recently “discovered” and has been more & more developed. This hill is one of the few spaces that has been left as open space… I’m hoping it stays as is!

(They used to do an annual kite flying festival here so the kite is very fitting!)
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
