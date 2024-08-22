Previous
San Juan Hill Panorama by blackmutts
283 / 365

San Juan Hill Panorama

I used the photomerge option in photoshop to create this panorama of the mural behind Lincoln Center... it makes it look like like its a curved wall when it isn't, but it's not the worst job.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
77% complete

