The area the just burned by blueberry1222
The area the just burned

Took this photo last year when we had a rare snowfall in the desert. Currently, the same area is now on fire and it has grown to be huge. Started because of a car fire on the side of the road.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/23/us/arizona-bush-fire-tuesday/index.html

There is also a large fire going on in Tucson right now as well:
https://tucson.com/news/local/bighorn-fire-map-track-boundaries-of-the-blaze-near-tucson/article_e8907b88-ac44-11ea-be88-53778394cd38.html
