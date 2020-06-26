Sign up
Photo 2011
The area the just burned
Took this photo last year when we had a rare snowfall in the desert. Currently, the same area is now on fire and it has grown to be huge. Started because of a car fire on the side of the road.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/23/us/arizona-bush-fire-tuesday/index.html
There is also a large fire going on in Tucson right now as well:
https://tucson.com/news/local/bighorn-fire-map-track-boundaries-of-the-blaze-near-tucson/article_e8907b88-ac44-11ea-be88-53778394cd38.html
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3034
photos
220
followers
206
following
Tags
snow
,
desert
,
phoenix
