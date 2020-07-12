Previous
Donations for the Navajo Nation by blueberry1222
Donations for the Navajo Nation

Walked into work and saw boxes set out for people to drop off food donations for the Navajos. They are having a hard time on the reservations being in lockdown for so long.
Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
