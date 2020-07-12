Sign up
Photo 2027
Donations for the Navajo Nation
Walked into work and saw boxes set out for people to drop off food donations for the Navajos. They are having a hard time on the reservations being in lockdown for so long.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
Tags
arizona
,
covid-19
