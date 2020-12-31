Sign up
Photo 2132
A Beautiful Mess
So, this is how 2020 ends. It's easy to see the beauty in fallen bougainvilleas, but I'm trying real hard to see the beauty that 2020 was.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
1
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
3165
photos
216
followers
227
following
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
Tags
flowers
,
beauty
,
arizona
,
year-end
sheri
Pretty and vibrant.
December 31st, 2020
