A Beautiful Mess by blueberry1222
Photo 2132

A Beautiful Mess

So, this is how 2020 ends. It's easy to see the beauty in fallen bougainvilleas, but I'm trying real hard to see the beauty that 2020 was.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

@blueberry1222
Photo Details

sheri
Pretty and vibrant.
December 31st, 2020  
