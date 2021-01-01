Previous
A New Year by blueberry1222
Photo 2133

A New Year

2021 New Year's Resolutions:

1-Embrace the New Normal. Covid ain't going away anytime soon.

2-Get back into photography again. I've been slacking in this department lately.

3-Find a publisher for the book that I finished writing. I used to be an avid traveler, so I wrote a book about some of my trips.

4-Quit my job at the hospital and find a new life. Not sure how I'll pull this one off, but it's definitely on the list!
Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Diana ace
Happy New Year Krista, hope you can fulfill your resolutions. Beautiful shot and detail of this lovely flower.
January 1st, 2021  
