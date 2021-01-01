A New Year

2021 New Year's Resolutions:



1-Embrace the New Normal. Covid ain't going away anytime soon.



2-Get back into photography again. I've been slacking in this department lately.



3-Find a publisher for the book that I finished writing. I used to be an avid traveler, so I wrote a book about some of my trips.



4-Quit my job at the hospital and find a new life. Not sure how I'll pull this one off, but it's definitely on the list!