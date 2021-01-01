Sign up
Photo 2133
A New Year
2021 New Year's Resolutions:
1-Embrace the New Normal. Covid ain't going away anytime soon.
2-Get back into photography again. I've been slacking in this department lately.
3-Find a publisher for the book that I finished writing. I used to be an avid traveler, so I wrote a book about some of my trips.
4-Quit my job at the hospital and find a new life. Not sure how I'll pull this one off, but it's definitely on the list!
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
1
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
3166
photos
216
followers
228
following
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
garden
,
new-year
Diana
ace
Happy New Year Krista, hope you can fulfill your resolutions. Beautiful shot and detail of this lovely flower.
January 1st, 2021
