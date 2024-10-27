Sign up
Photo 3485
Swing Bridge
This old-looking thing still actually gets used. The train we came in on from New York to Boston went over this bridge. We were delayed an hour because something was broken. Almost all the infrastructure in the US needs some kind of repair.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
1
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Photo Details
Tags
bridge
,
bw
,
swing-bridge
Harry J Benson
ace
Interesting capture
October 28th, 2024
