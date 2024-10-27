Previous
Swing Bridge

This old-looking thing still actually gets used. The train we came in on from New York to Boston went over this bridge. We were delayed an hour because something was broken. Almost all the infrastructure in the US needs some kind of repair.
Interesting capture
Interesting capture
October 28th, 2024  
