Mystic Bascule bridge by blueberry1222
Mystic Bascule bridge

It's just a fancy word for a lifting bridge. It was fun watching this bridge in action. It raised once an hour at the 45-minute mark. It's been in use since 1922. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mystic_River_Bascule_Bridge
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Harry J Benson ace
Good pov
October 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Terrific b&w!
October 28th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
back when things were built to last!
October 28th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Fascinating piece of machinery
October 28th, 2024  
