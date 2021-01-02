Previous
Winter bloom by blueberry1222
Photo 2134

Winter bloom

It's unusual for my bougainvillea to look this happy in Jan. It usually gets nipped by the cold by now. It's been an unseasonably warm winter so far.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
kali ace
so pretty, my Nana used to have a purple one
January 2nd, 2021  
