Photo 2135
Lemon tree
My lemon tree had a hard time surviving this last summer. It's usually a prolific lemon producer, but I'll be lucky to get a basketfull of lemons this winter. I am just happy that the tree is still alive.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Tags
tree
,
garden
,
phoenix
,
arizona
,
lemons
