Photo 2160
Sears-Kay Ruins
Native American ruins, inhabited circa 1050 AD - 1200 AD.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sears-Kay_Ruin
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
arizona
,
ruins
,
native-american
