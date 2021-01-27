Sign up
Photo 2159
pickly pear
after the Sears Fire:
https://www.azfamily.com/news/arizona_wildfires/three-homes-destroyed-in-sears-fire-grows-to-14-476-acres/article_8f50eb98-ff78-11ea-8af4-67f2000fa53c.html
here's another article in case other one can't be accessed:
https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/sears-fire-near-cave-creek-burns-14476-acres-now-60-contained
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
fire
,
desert
,
arizona
,
burned
Jacqueline
ace
The textures and tones are still beautiful. But it’s a dreadful idea that this was destroyed by a fire.
Pity but I couldn’t read the article, not available in the Netherlands.
January 27th, 2021
