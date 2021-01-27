Previous
pickly pear by blueberry1222
Photo 2159

pickly pear

after the Sears Fire: https://www.azfamily.com/news/arizona_wildfires/three-homes-destroyed-in-sears-fire-grows-to-14-476-acres/article_8f50eb98-ff78-11ea-8af4-67f2000fa53c.html

here's another article in case other one can't be accessed: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/sears-fire-near-cave-creek-burns-14476-acres-now-60-contained
Krista Marson

The textures and tones are still beautiful. But it’s a dreadful idea that this was destroyed by a fire.
Pity but I couldn’t read the article, not available in the Netherlands.
January 27th, 2021  
