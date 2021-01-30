Previous
Desert view by blueberry1222
Desert view

Hard to believe people lived here like this for hundreds of years. The simple, but hard, life.
Sears-Kay ruins
Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Andy Wood ace
Nice landscape Krista
January 30th, 2021  
