Previous
Next
desert blues by blueberry1222
Photo 2298

desert blues

I love the desert. But, the desert isn't loving this heat: https://kmarson.com/2021/06/16/reality-check/
It's been getting really hot here. Record high temps. Again.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise