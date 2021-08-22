Sign up
Photo 2365
Frills
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
1
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
3473
photos
241
followers
286
following
647% complete
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
macro
,
rose
Bill
ace
Such perfect shapes.
August 22nd, 2021
