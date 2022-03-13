Previous
emu bush by blueberry1222
Photo 2564

emu bush

reminds me of bleeding hearts: https://www.thespruce.com/growing-bleeding-heart-plants-1402834
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Ingrid ace
Very pretty! Great focus too!
March 13th, 2022  
